15 September 2018 - 15:14

Iran’s police seize 2.2 tons of opium

TEHRAN, Sep. 15 (MNA) – The Police Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province in southeastern Iran said Sunday that 2.215 tons of opium have been seized from drug smugglers in two operations.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari highlighted that during two operations in the Southern county of Saravan in the southern part of the province, police forces have captured 2.215 tons of opium and arrested three smugglers.

Some reports were presented to the police indicating that there is an opium den in Saravan, he said, adding that intelligence operations started and the den with some 433 kg of opium along with one of the smugglers was seized during the first mission.

Ghanbari went on to say that the smuggler confessed the location of a bigger site and in the next stage, police achieved capturing two more smugglers along with some 1.781 tons of opium and one AK47 rifle.

Iran is in the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

MAH/IRN83033720

News Code 137781

