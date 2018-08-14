Intelligence ministry seizes over 1.66 tons of drugs in Sistan and Baluchestan

In a taskforce measure, 1,660 kg of opium were seized and smugglers and drug traffickers were also arrested.

Given the above issue, a large consignment of narcotic drug, containing 1,600 kg of opium, was identified by the unknown soldiers of Imam Zaman (MGHHR) that was expertly packed in a trailer heading to the provinces of the country.

In another armed conflict which lasted for more than two hours in Sistan and Baluchestan province, unknown soldiers of Imam Zaman managed to destroy members of an organized drug trafficking division, based on which, 2,200 kg of opium, a shotgun, and a Kalashnikov gun along with ammunition were confiscated.

During the armed conflict, one of smugglers was killed and other smugglers were nabbed, the Intelligence Ministry ended.

MA/IRN83000080