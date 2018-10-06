  1. Politics
Nazarbayev affirms effectiveness of Astana talks to solve Syrian crisis

MOSCOW, Oct. 06 (MNA) – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has confirmed the effectiveness of the Astana meetings to settle the crisis in Syria.

Nazarbayev said Friday in his annual speech to the people of Kazakhstan that the Astana process on the crisis in Syria is the active formula for talks on political settlement of the crisis in Syria.

Ten meetings were held in the format of the Astana process, the last of which was concluded in Sochi last July 31. All the meetings stressed commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria and to continue fighting terrorism in Syria to completely eradicate it.

Nazarbayev expressed his country’s determination to continue work and cooperate effectively with partner countries.

SANA/MNA

