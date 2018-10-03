  1. Economy
Iran-Turkey trade at $5.2 billion in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Trade volume between Iran and Turkey amounted to $5.2 billion in the first half of 2018, with Iran’s exports sitting atop, said an Iranian envoy in Turkey.

According to Iranian Commercial Attaché in Turkey Alireza Jafarbeiglou, Iran's exports volume to Turkey during the six months amounted to around $3.8 billion. In return, Turkey exported some $.14 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic.

He referred to the “agricultural sector as one of the main potentials of boosting Tehran-Ankara trade, saying talks are underway to enhance Tehran-Ankara trades of such products.

The official noted that dried fruits, dates, watermelon, and several other agricultural products had a lion share of Iran’s agricultural exports to Turkey.

According to Jafarbeiglou, Iran exported over 97,000 tons of agricultural products worth $58 million to turkey in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21- July 22).

However, the country’s imports of agricultural goods from turkey amounted to 88,000 tons worth $112 million during the same period.

Trades between the two neighboring states stood at $11 billion in 2017, while the governments have envisaged to increase the amount up to $30 billion in the coming years.

