Iran-Turkey trade at $5.2 billion in H1

According to Iranian Commercial Attaché in Turkey Alireza Jafarbeiglou, Iran's exports volume to Turkey during the six months amounted to around $3.8 billion. In return, Turkey exported some $.14 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic.

He referred to the “agricultural sector as one of the main potentials of boosting Tehran-Ankara trade, saying talks are underway to enhance Tehran-Ankara trades of such products.

The official noted that dried fruits, dates, watermelon, and several other agricultural products had a lion share of Iran’s agricultural exports to Turkey.

According to Jafarbeiglou, Iran exported over 97,000 tons of agricultural products worth $58 million to turkey in the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21- July 22).

However, the country’s imports of agricultural goods from turkey amounted to 88,000 tons worth $112 million during the same period.

Trades between the two neighboring states stood at $11 billion in 2017, while the governments have envisaged to increase the amount up to $30 billion in the coming years.

MR/IRN83052738