Agricultural productions to increase this year

Despite severe damages caused by the recent devastating floods in some provinces of the country, production volume of agricultural produce will be increased due to rainfalls, he said, adding, “under such circumstances, the country will not face any shortage in this respect.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Cabinet of Ministers’ meeting, he pointed to the harvesting wheat and said, “wheat harvest has started at the time that this vital product has sustained severe damages in the recent floods.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the agricultural minister pointed to the recent flood in almost 24 provinces of the country and said, “accordingly, the government will take necessary measures for compensating the damages caused to flood-hit areas.”

