Iranian researchers 3D print flexible electronic circuits

Ali Gharekhani, the project manager, told Mehr News correspondent on Sunday that the 3D printers developed at his knowledge-based company are able to develop flexible electronic circuits in a few seconds, whereas in the traditional method (lithography), the production would take up to one to two days.

He added that the flex circuits printed by the 3D printer can be used in anything, even as wearables in clothes, or industrial talc for cars, or pressure sensors.

He said the 3D printing technology has been in use in the world for ten years, and now Iran, after developing these printers, could fall into step with the world's technology.

He noted that the foreign versions of these printers are very expensive, adding that the printer would, for sure, become very popular in the domestic market.

He also maintained that his company has received some proposals from Turkey, and intends to reach an agreement with the Turkish side on production of clothes by 3D printers, before the Canadian, Korean and German rivals.

