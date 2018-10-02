Telecom 2018 to kick off on Wednesday

The four-day event, sponsored by Ministry of Information and Communications Technology of Iran, will host some 130 firms from the private sector, 16 state companies and 20 foreign firms active in the key sector.

The exhibition is a good opportunity for the participants to showcase their latest products and achievements and confer with potential investors and entrepreneurs.

Symposiums and conferences will also be held during the exhibition, where research centers active in the field of communications and technology will present their ideas.

According to the ministry, Telecom 2018 will bring an opportunity to exploit the capacities of domestic firms in the sector in cooperation with foreign players.

Representatives from Canada, Germany as several other European and Asian countries took part in the previous edition of the event.

