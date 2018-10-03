Syrian min. says no coop. with Saudi firms in reconstruction projects

Dismissing rumors about the strong presence of Saudi companies in Syria’s infrastructure projects, the Syrian electricity minister told Mehr News correspondent that due to Iran’s support to the Syrian people and army, the priority for economic cooperation in development and reconstruction of infrastructures in the sectors of power plants and water and wastewater would definitely be given to Iran.

Prior to this, Iranian companies had also participated in the construction and reconstitution of power plants in Syria, the minister added.

Kharboutli further stressed that there is no cooperation with Saudi companies in Syria’s reconstruction projects; “Syria’s cooperation with Saudi companies in the development and reconstitution of electricity and water infrastructures is just rumors,” he added.

MS/4419425