Iranian contractors prioritized for Syria’s power, energy projects

“Due to the friendly and honorable position of Iran towards Syria and Syrian people, the government prefers to hand its power and energy projects to Iran [contractors],” Kharboutli added.

The official stressed that his country is not holding any cooperation with Saudi companies.

The Syrian minister referred to the growing electricity demand in his country due to the restarting of the industry, agriculture and other economic sectors and said, “indeed, Iranian companies are prioritized in the development on renovation of Syria’s infrastructures.”

The meeting was held after MAPNA Group, Iran’s leading energy and engineering conglomerate, reached an agreement with Syrian authorities to build a 540-megawatts combined-cycle power plant in Syria’s Lattakia Province.

Based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by Kharboutli and MAPNA’s Chairman of the Electricity Board Abbas Aliabadi, the Iranian enterprise is set build the plant with an estimated cost of €411 million.

Kharboutli noted 70 kilometers of pipeline with a capacity of transferring 2 million cubic meters of gas per day will be laid to meet the plant’s needs.

He highlighted that the gas will be supplied by Syria’s gas reservoirs.

Referring to the 400-MW thermal power plant in Aleppo, which has been shut down, he noted that Iranian suppliers will provide spare parts for the facility, and the plant will join the grid next year.

Ardakanian, for his part, expressed hope on boosting strategic cooperation and implementing joint projects with the Arab state.

He noted that the two sides have also reached agreements on renewables, based on which, Syria’s Electricity Ministry has put building a 50-MW wind farm high on the agenda.

As the Syrian war is heading to its end, different opportunities will come for contractors on restoring the Syrian infrastructure. A major part of the deals could be granted to Iran as the two nations have always held longstanding friendly ties.

MR/4418644