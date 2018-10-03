4th Intl. Trade Expo for Rebuilding Syria opens in Damascus

Reconstructing and rebuilding Syria has been cited as one of the main aims behind organizing this exhibition. In addition, 29 Asian, European and African countries have participated in this edition of exhibition.

Expert and specialized companies working in the fields of building industry, energy, healthcare, education, tourism, agriculture, communications and IT and water technology have showcased their latest achievements in the exhibition.

In the same direction, Islamic Republic of Iran has taken part in the exhibition with the participation of 14 companies, displaying their latest products in 15 pavilions.

Many infrastructures of important cities of Syria have been destructed by terrorists over the past eight years and now, with the termination of war in this country, efforts have been made for rebuilding Syria.

