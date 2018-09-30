Space Agency says Iran has 30 orbital slots

Morteza Barari, Head of Iran Space Agency, told Mehr News correspondent on Sunday that over 30 orbital slots have been registered for Iran.

He added that all the slots are time-bound, and if Iran fails to fill them after seven years since application, the slots will be given to other countries.

The ISA head then stressed the need for expediting the preparation for the required infrastructure so as to make it possible for the Agency and the private sector to launch satellites into the designated slots.

Barari maintained that the US sanctions will have no impact on Iran’s right to orbital slots.

According to him, over 140 technologies have been developed in the aerospace sector, which include spin-offs and can be commercialized.

