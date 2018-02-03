3 Iranian satellites awaiting launch

TEHRAN, Feb. 03 (MNA) – Three Iranian satellites are the final stages of getting prepared for being put into orbit, and have been placed into a queue of satellites awaiting launch, ICT minister announced Saturday.

Iranian ICT Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, speaking at a ceremony marking National Space Technology Day on Saturday, said three university satellites were currently in the final stages of design and manufacture to get ready for launch. One of these satellites, he said, belonged to Sharif University of Technology, which was already in the final stage of coordination for launch.

“At the moment, we are making arrangements to put this satellite into orbit as soon as possible, whether by the use of domestic launchers or through international capacities,” Jahromi said, noting that two other remote sensing satellites, both university-based, were also in the final stages of being ready for launch.

“Although it may not be feasible to imagine a long-term operational use for these satellites, they will be launched into orbit for research and scientific purposes,” he added.

