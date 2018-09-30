Iran plays crucial role in establishing peace, security in ME: Japanese politician

He made the remarks in a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani-Movahed in Tokyo.

Saiki pointed to the long history of relations between the two countries and said that the Japanese Emperor and people know Iranian culture and that many Iranian historical relics are being held in Japan’s museums.

Saiki, who is the president of Middle East Institute of Japan, hoped that research cooperation between his institute and Iran would be increased.

Rahmani-Movahed, for his part, touched upon the interest of Iranians in Japanese culture and people, adding that, despite the great distance between the two countries, friendly relations have always existed and it has been even strengthened.

He further spelled out the latest development in the Middle East and expressed Iran’s readiness to enhance cooperation with the Middle East Institute of Japan.

َAccording to its official website, the Middle East Institute of Japan was founded in February 1956 as a private organization by a group of university professors and intellectuals specializing in the Middle Eastern affairs. Their determined efforts have made the Institute the first and most prestigious organization in the field of the Middle East studies in Japan. The original activities of the Institute aimed at promoting a correct understanding of the region and its affairs among the Japanese public, through providing timely and relevant information and commentaries. With the increased geopolitical importance of the Middle East, Japan’s interest in and attention to the region was expanded and deepened. The institute has responded to this situation with its research and publication activities covering the region’s politics, economy, religion, culture, and history.

MAH/IRN83048531