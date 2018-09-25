Japan, a model for developing Iran’s tourism industry

Statistics showed that incoming tourists injected more than $32 billion into the Japanese economy in 2017, the figure of which is expected to reach $49 billion in 2027.

With due observance to the said issue, experts believe that Japan as a leading Asian countries in the field of development of tourism industry, can be a good model for the tourists attraction in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

For his part, Iranian Ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed pointed to the salient cultural similarities between Iran and Japan and said, “development of tourism relations between the two countries is one of the important issues emphasized by the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Increase in the number of tourists is heavily dependent on factors such as developing and promoting transportation system, visa facilities, banking services, travel safety and security and most importantly, extensive and targeted advertising, he said, adding, “promoting the level of relationship between the two countries in tourism industry requires a regular, continuous and coordinating plan in the short-, mid- and long-term, Rahmani Movahed concluded.

