Two anonymous martyrs laid to rest in Payame Noor Uni.

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – The remains of two Iranian soldiers, who became martyred during eight years of Iraqi Saddam Hussain regime’s imposed war against Iran, were laid to rest on the campus of Payame Noor University of Golestan province during a funeral ceremony attended by a large number of people on Sunday. The term ‘anonymous martyr’ or 'unknown martyrs' is used to commonly refer to the unidentified bodies of the Iranian fallen soldiers during the 8-year war.