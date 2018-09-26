US economic terrorism targeting people’s livelihood: Iran

Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of India, Ajit Doval in Tehran on the sidelines of the first meeting of security secretaries and advisers of regional states, dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’.

In the meeting the two top security officials exchanged views on ways to expand security cooperation between the two countries.

Shamkhani said that today’s world is facing the threat of Takfiri terrorism as well as the United States' economic terrorism which is targeting the livelihood of the ordinary people and governments.

The SNSC secretary also said that the US unilateral sanctions are illegal and indicate the lack of diplomacy in that country’s political literature.

Ajit Doval, for his part, expressed his appreciation to Iran for hosting the first meeting of security secretaries and advisers of regional states, dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’, which was attended by security officials from Iran, Russia, India, Afghanistan, and China.

Furthermore, Doval underlined "India's cooperation with Iran, especially in the economic sphere, will continue, and New Delhi is interested in expanding investment in Iran and in expanding its relations in all areas,"

