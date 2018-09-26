Failure to counter terrorists in Syria will endanger future of region

The Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani made the remarks on Wednesday in Tehran, in the first meeting of security secretaries and advisers of regional states, dubbed ‘Regional Security Dialogue’.

The meeting, hosted by SNSC and held at Parsian Azadi Hotel in northern Tehran, was attended by security officials from Russia, India, Afghanistan, and China.

During the meeting, Shamkhani noted the Sat. foreign-backed terrorist attack in southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz, saying the attack once again revealed the double-standard approach of those countries with bogus claims on fighting terrorism.

“The instrumental use of terrorism backed with political and logistical support, the production and spread of deviant and takfiri beliefs, interference in the internal affairs of other countries and occupation under the pretext of [fighting] terrorism are clear examples of such double standards,” he added.

The Iranian security chief then noted the existence of some documentations which show a lack of serious resolve in the US governing body for eradicating ISIL.

“American planes, despite having accurate information on the location of terrorists in certain areas, are unwilling to carry out airstrikes on them and in some cases, they had even dropped cargoes for them, or rescued ISIL leaders from the siege of the Syrian and Iraqi armies,” Shamkhani added.

