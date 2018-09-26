US to be further isolated at Wed. Security Council meeting

“We have been informed that the European members of Security Council all intend to support the nuclear deal and stress the need for remaining committed to its implementation,” Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said Wednesday.

“I am confident that the Wednesday’s meeting will proceed against Mr. Trump’s wishes, and this will only isolate the US more,” he added.

Araghchi then noted President Rouhani’s address to the UN General Assembly session last night, saying “Mr. Rouhani told US that if it still wishes to return to the JCPOA and hold negotiations, it should know that it would be much easier to return to six months ago than six years back. US should note that if it returns to the JCPOA, this time it will be Iran’s turn to set conditions, and one of which is the complete implementation of commitments under the deal.”

“Of course, there is no prospect for that happening because the US has not reached maturity, yet,” he added.

He then mentioned the results of a ministerial meeting of the E3/EU+2 in which the other signatories to the deal and the EU foreign policy chief proposed some mechanisms to facilitate trade with Iran, saying the meeting was a major step forward.

He added that European countries are seriously seeking ways to continue their legitimate trade with Iran without having to face repercussions from US sanctions.

MS/4412824