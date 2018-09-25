Trump's, Pompeo's dream of meeting with leader would never come true

He made the remarks Tuesday on the sideline of an event held in commemoration of Sacred Defense week in Tehran.

Touching upon US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks on Trump’s readiness to meet with Iran’s Leader, Velayati stressed that their dream of meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei will never come true. “This is definite,” he stressed.

He pointed to rumors regarding US efforts to cut Iran’s oil export, saying that undoubtedly it is impossible for the US and its allies to bring down Iranian oil exports to zero.

“We will not be affected by any ill-fated propaganda aimed at dampening the spirit of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Its 40 years that we have become accustomed to the threats of the enemies of the Islamic Republic, and it is not the first time that they are threatening us.”

The United States wants to endorse its leadership in the world but time for these intentions has passed, Velayati said, adding that the future world is certainly a multipolar one, not a unipolar. Major powers like Russia, China, united Europe and Islamic countries with Iran as their flag-bearer will be future powers of the world, he added.

Elsewhere he referred to European countries’ efforts to save Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), adding that these countries have been somewhat positive in their remarks but Iran expects more practical commitments from them.

Also, condemning the Ahvaz terrorist attack and offering condolences to the families of victims and to the Iranian nation, he said that “we know the roots and supporters of these terrorists.”

In these circumstances, some uninformed individuals say that Iran should compromise with a country which is bombarding Yemen for more than three years, and there is no doubt that they are wrong, the Senior Advisor noted.

He went on to say that with the order of the US and design of Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have come to the base of Islam and Ahlul-Bayt to take revenge of their defeats in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen but their actions will have inverse results. “The Islamic Republic of Iran is powerful enough to burn their roots.”

MAH/IRN83043529