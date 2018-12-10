  1. Politics
10 December 2018 - 13:13

Muslims’ unity key to resist hegemonic policies: Velayati

Muslims’ unity key to resist hegemonic policies: Velayati

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Senior Adviser to Iran’s Leader for International Affairs Ali Akbar Velayati said Monday that unity among Muslims is the key to resist the global arrogance’s unilateral policies.

Addressing a meeting of the Central Council of the World Conference on Lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (AS) in Tehran, which was attended by a gathering religious scholars and thinkers, the senior official stressed that unity in the Islamic World is imperative to counter the hegemonic policies of the US.

Velayati noted that although the enemies have not been able to reach their goals in the region, they have targeted and inflicted damages on Muslim nations.

He added, this is obvious from the heinous strategies, such as spreading terrorism and extremism via Takfiri groups, that they have adopted in the past years to weaken the Muslim nations.

However, he stressed that the US will not be able to fulfill its goals, just as it has always been on the losing side of the 40-year-long war it waged against Muslims and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MR/4481003

News Code 140374

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News