VP says gov't will provide for basic goods at any circumstances

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks on Monday at a meeting of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination.

“I would like to assure the people that the government will supply basic goods and meet medical needs at any circumstances,” underlined Jahangiri.

He said that the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal has brought about a new situation which requires meticulous planning and budgeting.

He said that the people and the government will face economic hardships as the oil sales and banking transactions are going to encounter restrictions next fiscal year which need to be taken account in the next year's budget bill.

As the government’s income is going to decline, he called on the private sector to help in encountering the economic difficulties by increasing non-oil exports.

