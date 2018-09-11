  1. Economy
Iran ups non-oil export by 36% from Southeastern border

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Director of Maritime and Ports Office of Bandar Lengeh port Ghasem Askarinasab said on Tuesday that non-oil exports from this port has increased by 36% compared to the same period last year.

More than 4.90 million tons of non-oil goods were exported from western ports of southern Hormozgan province during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21-August 22), out of which, Bandar Lengeh has registered nearly 599000 tons, indicating a 36 percent increase.

Launch of 'Shiyu Port' in Parsian city and the minerals terminal in Bandar Lengeh port city, inviting merchants and investors and arranging face-to-face meetings with them, activating new shipping lines, providing port facilities and reducing the time of unloading and loading, are among the measures that have been taken to promote the performance and operation of the ports in western Hormozgan province, he noted.

Bandar Lengeh is located 240 kilometers west of Bandar Abbas and is the main ports of western Hormozgan province.

