FIVB World C’ship ends for Iran after 0-3 loss to US

In the final match of the 2nd round, the Iranian squad, which was using younger players, demonstrated a neck-to-neck race in all three sets but fell short of the rival in the final points and conceded the sets 23-25, 24-26 and 24-26.

Through three games of the 2nd round, the Iranian team couldn’t earn even one win and finished 3rd in Pool G, failing to advance to next round.

Iran had finished 6th in the previous edition of the event.

The 2018 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship is the 19th staging of the tournament hosted by Italy and Bulgaria from 9 to 30 September 2018.

MAH/4410400