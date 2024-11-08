Yemen army destroys $30 mn US drone

Arab sources reported the destruction of a US military drone in the sky of Yemen early on Friday.

Yemen army destroyed an American-made MQ-9 Reaper drone which was planning to carry out aggressive attacks on Al-Jawf Province.

RT also reported that the debris of this US $30 million drone was found burning after falling down in northern Yemen.

ABC News quoted the US Department of Defense, stating that the Pentagon is investigating the incident, but did not provide more details.

