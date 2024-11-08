Iran not affected by threats, pays attention to respect

Referring to the US presidential election, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his X social account that the American people, including Muslims, have made it clear by their votes that are against the shameful US complicity in Israeli aggression on Gaza and massacres in Lebanon.

Iran hopes that the new administration of Trump will keep their promises about avoiding wars, remembering the important lessons that the American people have been taught about ending wars and preventing new wars, Zarif noted.

He stressed that Iran has shown its determination and ability to face any aggression, is not affected by threats, but pays attention to respect.

