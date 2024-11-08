Iran to not use Iraq's soil to attack Israel

The top diplomat rejected the reports released by Western media about Iran's use of Iraq's soil to attack the occupied territories.

"So far, we have not seen any movement or signs of the Western media's claim that Iran is trying to attack the occupied territories through Iraqi soil," he said.

Hussein stressed that the social, political, economic, and security situation of Iraq does not allow the Arab state to enter into a new war, and the prime minister is in constant contact with the commanders of the Iraqi Resistance groups.

The Resistance groups have emphasized that they will not take any action that will lead to the imposition of a war on Iraq, he added.

We oppose the use of Iraqi soil and airspace to attack either side, just as we have opposed war and aggression against Iran, the Iraqi foreign minister underlined.

The Islamic Republic launched some 200 missiles towards the Israeli regime's military, and espionage and intelligence bases all over the occupied territories on October 1 as part of Operation True Promise II.

The operation came in response to the regime’s assassinations of senior leaders of the Palestinian and Lebanese Resistance and a senior IRGC commander.

In the early hours of October 26, Israel targeted two Iranian border provinces, Ilam and Khuzestan, as well as Tehran.

Iran's integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the aggression.

Iran has said it will respond to the recent Israeli act of aggression against the country and will not abandon its rights.

