US plots in Middle East doomed to failure

He pointed to the Ashura and Hosseini movenment as an event to be recalled as a practical logic for how to live, and said, “if intellectual security and belief are not taken into consideration, other areas of security will be put at a higher risk.”

Therefore, Imam Hossein (AS) emphasizes on strengthening the principles of belief and achieving intellectual and belief security and this fact is very prominent and distinguished in Ashura event, he added.

Turning to US sabotaging measures waged in the Middle East region, Aboutorabifard said, “US should know that their malicious plots in the Middle East have doomed to failure.”

The triangle evil of US President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince bin Salman in the Middle East region has failed, the cleric reiterated.

Resorting to the principles inspired by Imam Hossein (AS) in Ashura event can propel the country towards prosperity, based on which, "we can resist against the malicious behavior of global arrogance.”

He recommended people to practice self-restraint in arduous conditions and abide by the principles inspired by Imam Hossein (AS) in order to turn out victorious.

