Senior cleric praises epic turnout to Feb. 11 rallies

TEHRAN, Feb. 16 (MNA) – This week’s Friday Prayers Imam in Tehran hailed the presence of people in the 39th anniversary of the victory Islamic Revolution, urging the government to listen to the people in line with the guidelines of Iran’s Leader.

Seyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard, who was appointed as the interim Imam of Tehran Friday prayers on Tuesday by the Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, said in this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran that Iranian people are the main source of power of the Islamic establishment, praising the people for their presence in the 39th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution on February 11.

Aboutorabifard stated that the people’s message in this year’s February 11 rallies was that the government officials should follow the guidelines of the Iranian Leader to solve the country’s economic problems and stand firmly against the enemies.

He stressed the need for Iranian government officials to act in accordance with the Leader’s guidelines.

This week’s Friday Prayers Imam also criticized the government for the high rate of unemployment, saying that appointing incompetent people at the top of government departments is a ‘treason’ against the religion.

He went on to urge Iranians to unite behind the Leader in order to resist against the enemies, calling on the Muslim society to stand against the enemies in line with the guidelines of Islam.

KI/4229064