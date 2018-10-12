US plotting to conquer, disrupt Iranian society

“The US government wants to dominate Iran and collapse our society with the help of its Congressional Research Services,” said Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani, the interim Leader of Tehran Friday Prayers.

“They are focusing on several points in their conspiracy; first to accuse [Iran’s] government and its three branches of power of systematic corruption so as to make people think the government and the authorities are corrupt,” he said

The enemy’s main goal is to create a gap between the people and the Islamic Establishment by their sinister plots; they want to make people feel disappointed with the government, The cleric made the remarks while addressing the big congregation of worshippers in Tehran while delivering the second sermon of the weekly rituals.

"But our people are well aware of their plots,” he noted.

He concluded that “the enemies, the US, the Zionist regime and their Arrogant companions in the region should know that the right wins, and they will never see their [vicious] dreams come true.”

