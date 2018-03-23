Top cleric calls on government to materialize economic goals

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) –Tehran provisional Friday prayers leader Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hasan Aboutorabifard, who led the first Friday prayers in the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year, called on all responsible officials in the 12th government dubbed “hope and prudence” to take giant stride in the field of boosting economic indicators in the country in the best form possible.”

He first congratulated the advent of Iranian New Year (Nowruz) and pointed to the sublime statements of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the beginning of the current year and said, “with accurate identification of the main cause of failures and also opportunities facing ahead, I hope that officials of the country will make their utmost efforts to meet demands of people in the current year deservedly.”

In this way, undoubtedly, “we need a national consensus and we must hold our hands together and move under the shadow of sublime guidelines of the Islamic Revolution for better future.”

Elsewhere in his remark, Aboutorabifard pointed to the current year’s motto and said, “Leader of the Islamic Revolution in his annual speech named the current Iranian calendar year after “supporting Iranian products” and called on all government authorities and organizations to make their utmost efforts to materialize objectives of this motto.”

He went on to say that objectives of the current year’s slogan will be materialized under the auspices of all-out efforts of all walks of life based on science and belief, ranging from producers to government and noble people of the country, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration.

He pointed to producers and industrialists in the country and urged them to manufacture their products with the highest quality and minimum cost price and in the shortest time possible.

In conclusion, provisional Friday prayers leader Hojjatoleslam Seyyed Mohammad Hasan Aboutorabifard once again called on producers and industrialists of the country to take advantage of high potentials and capabilities of knowledge-based companies in line with realizing most economic objectives of the country.

