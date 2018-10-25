Iran football moves up 3 places in latest FIFA ranking

Fédération Internationale de Football Association or the FIFA released its latest edition of world ranking for football which shows Iran has moved up three places to 30th.

In the ranking of the best teams in the world, Belgium has ranked first, followed by France Brazil, Croatia, UK, Uruguay, Portugal, Switzerland, Spain and Denmark in second to tenth places.

Iran has remained Asia’s top team, followed by Australia in the second place, and Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia in the third, fourth and fifth places in Asia and Oceanic region.

