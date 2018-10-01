Americans will fail in exercising unjust sanctions against Iran: Parl. speaker

“Today, the country is in a different situation compared to the past, unlike any other time since the Islamic Revolution. Although US sanctions are unjust and widespread, they will fail in exercising these sanctions,” Ali Larijani said on Monday at a meeting of Iranian Parliament Committee on Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources.

The Americans think that they can affect the will of the people, but they will fail” Larijani added.

He called on the country’s private sector to effectively contribute to the government’s efforts to confront the US bans, adding that the country’s diplomatic sector along with other sectors are trying to tackle the predicament.

