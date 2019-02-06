Iranian, Russian officials hold joint meeting in Moscow to facilitate customs relations

According to the official website of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the head of IRICA Mehdi Mirasharafi and Vladimir Ivanovich Bulavin, Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation held a joint meeting in Moscow to discuss facilitation of the customs and trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia.

According to the report, the two sides exchanged views on the exchange of electronic customs data and providing facilities to economic activists of both countries and the signing of a document on combating smuggling of goods and customs irregularities.

The representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and economic attache in Moscow were also present in the meeting.

