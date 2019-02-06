  1. Politics
6 February 2019 - 21:31

Iranian, Russian officials hold joint meeting in Moscow to facilitate customs relations

Iranian, Russian officials hold joint meeting in Moscow to facilitate customs relations

TEHRAN, Feb. 06 (MNA) – The head of the Iranian customs and head of Federal Customs Service of Russia have held a joint meeting in Moscow to discuss facilitation of the customs and trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia.

According to the official website of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the head of IRICA Mehdi Mirasharafi and Vladimir Ivanovich Bulavin, Head of the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation held a joint meeting in Moscow to discuss facilitation of the customs and trade relations between the two countries of Iran and Russia.

According to the report, the two sides exchanged views on the exchange of electronic customs data and providing facilities to economic activists of both countries and the signing of a document on combating smuggling of goods and customs irregularities.

The representatives of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) and economic attache in Moscow were also present in the meeting.

KI/4535811

News Code 142297
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News