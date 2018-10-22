Judiciary Chief says enemies unable to disturb economy through sanctions

According to the Public Relations Department of Iran’s Judiciary, Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli Larijani made the remarks in Tehran on Monday in a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of Arbaeen.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani referred to the brutal murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, saying that lack of spiritual and religious beliefs among Saudi rulers is to blame for many brutal killings of people by them.

He said that Saudis’ main aim is to expand terrorism in the world, adding that western powers are an accomplice for the Saudis’ crimes in Yemen by selling arms to them.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Judiciary Chief referred to the economic situation, calling for unity among the different branches of the Islamic Establishment to tackle the problems.

He said that the enemies are targeting people’s livelihood through economic sanctions to make them feel disappointed in the Establishment, dividing the causes of the problems into different categories: external causes resulted from enemies’ sanctions and internal problems with an origin in mismanagement.

Ayatollah Amoli Larijani said that the enemies targeted the foreign currencies and gold coin markets with the help of some insiders in a bid to topple the Establishment by creating economic disturbance.

He said that the Judiciary could not stand aside amid psychological and media warfare waged against the country by the enemies, adding that the opportunists in the foreign currencies and gold coin markets will not be allowed to play with people’s lives.

Meanwhile, he called for the internal experts’ cooperation in order to tackle the economic problems.

