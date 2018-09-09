$1bn allocated for keeping, developing employment

In a session chaired by President Rouhani on Sunday, the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination approved allocation of $1 billion from the NDFI for spurring and generating employment.

The amount will be allocated for supporting active production units, renewing old neighbourhoods in the cities and also renovation of urban transportation fleet.

The council also discussed solutions to reinforce monitoring the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) in promoting domestic production and new solutions for management and regulation of the market.

MA/IRN83027895