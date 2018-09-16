Iran shut out Kazakhstan at AVC Women’s Cup opener

In a Sunday match held at Chartchai Hall, the Iranian squad gained a dramatic 3-2 win over Kazakhstan.

Iran’s poor reception in the first set gave Kazakhs the best opportunity to take the win home 25-23. Iranian women took control of the second set and led by aggressive attacks of Maedeh Borhani, and won the set 25-17. Now it was Kazakhstan’s turn to show the upper hand with sharp spikes and effective blocks, which eventually led to their victory 25-19.

In a neck to neck race, both teams reached 23 in the fourth set and this time, Iran won the two points in a breathtaking moment to draw the game 2-2. The decider set was a one-sided race for the Iranian team who managed to close it 15-6 and win the game 3-2.

Maedeh was Iran's best scorer who collected a match-high 29 points from 21 attacks, 3 blocks, and 5 aces.

The 6th edition of AVC Women’s Cup kicked off on September 16 in Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima and goes through September 23.

Iran is in Pool C of the event along with Kazakhstan, Philippines, and Australia. The team will face the Philippines on Monday before taking on Australia on Tuesday.

MAH/IRN83034646