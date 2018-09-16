‘Run, Rostam, Run’ finds way into 3 more intl. film festivals

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated piece depicting the Persian national hero Rostam who must travel to the future to Tehran in order to make up for what he has done to his son. Once he gets to Tehran, he doesn't know whether to choose the legal or illegal way to achieve his objective.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ will be displayed at the non-competition section of Catania Film Fest in Italy, where the best animated movies of 2017 and 2018 are also present. The event will be held on September 14-16.

The animated piece will also be screened at the 11th Annual Iranian Film Festival – San Francisco on September 23-24, which is the first independent Iranian film festival outside of Iran and presents films ranging from fiction, documentary, animation, short, children, music video….to experimental….from Iran, USA, Italy, France, Singapore, Afghanistan, Iraq, Germany, Austria, Morocco….

AnimaSyros International Animation Festival is the third event that will host ‘Run, Rostam, Run’. It is the largest festival and market of its kind in Greece and one of the 20 most important globally. It is annually held in the capital of Cyclades, the neoclassical town of Hermoupolis. The festival comprises screenings, tributes to international animation festivals, artists and studios, media literacy activities for children, youngsters and adults, parties, concerts and tons of parallel events.

It has recently vied at the LINOLEUM International Contemporary Animation and Media Art Festival in Ukraine and Out of Bounds Film Festival in Italy.

The animated short film has participated in different festivals, including 10th Tehran International Animation Festival, Annecy International Animation Festival, Rhode Island International Film Festival, La Guarimba Film Festival, Warsaw Film Festival, Gdansk International Animation Festival, 9th Golden Kuker International Animation Festival Sofia, and 3rd Drunken Film Festival Bradgord.

The piece has also won many awards at the events, including Award of Distinction from the 8th edition of Edukino Film Festival in Poland, Mention Award from Rofife Short Film Festival, Best Animation Film from Wular Lake International Short Film Festival, and Special Award from Cinema Perpetuum Mobile ISFF. It has also been nominated for Golden Gazelle competition for best short film at 7th Persian International Film Festival in Sydney.

