‘Run, Rostam, Run’ wins at 2 intl. film festivals

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ is a 2D animated piece depicting the Persian national hero Rostam who must travel to the future to Tehran in order to make up for what he has done to his son. Once he gets to Tehran, he doesn't know whether to choose the legal or illegal way to achieve his objective.

The animated piece has won the Best Animation award at the Great Message International Film Festival in India. The third edition of the event was held on 22-23 September. The festival has recently announced the name of the winners.

‘Run, Rostam, Run’ also received Special Mention at London-Worldwide Comedy Short Film Festival inn United Kingdom. The festival showcases short comedy films from around the world to a discerning London and UK audience.

MS/4415325