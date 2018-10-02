  1. Politics
2 October 2018 - 16:30

11th ‘Mehr Vision’ addresses Iran's defense achievements, JCPOA survival

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Mehr News English Service has published the eleventh edition of ‘Mehr Vision,’ a monthly review of news and analyses of Iran and the region.

Different sections in this edition include stories on current regional issues, including the latest developments in Syria and Yemen, US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Saudi's atrocities in Yemen, and the comments made by some foreign figures on the future of ties with the Islamic Republic in post-sanctions era.

News in Vision features the sum up of the most notable events of July and August at a glance.

To read the latest edition of Mehr Vision:

To read the previous edition of Mehr Vision:

LR

Lachin Rezaian

