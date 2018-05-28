9th edition of ‘Mehr Vision’ addresses Iran, region's top events

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Mehr News English Service has published the ninth edition of ‘Mehr Vision,’ a monthly review of news and analyses of Iran and the region.

The cover story of this edition is dedicated to Trump's pullout from JCPOA on May 8; Trump went against advice from European allies, saying he would reimpose economic sanctions that were waived when the deal was signed in 2015.

Different sections in this edition include stories on current regional issues, including the latest developments in Syria and Yemen, US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) received negatively by much of the international community, with the exception of Israel and some Arab states, as well as the relocation of US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jeurasalem al-Quds. The move sparked nationwide demonstration, with participants chanting slogans such as "Jerusalem, don't give up, we will end the occupation."

Dossier includes two parts: 36th Fajr International Film Festival and 6th International Conference of Independent Thinkers and Artists (New Horizon).

News in Vision features the sum up of the most notable events of April and May at a glance.

