10th edition of ‘Mehr Vision’ addresses Iran in post-sanctions era

The cover story of this edition is dedicated to Ayatollah Khamenei's remarks in response to US illegitimate request over inspecting Iran's missile program regarding which he said "limitation on Iran's missile program dream never to come true."

Different sections in this edition include stories on current regional issues, including the latest developments in Syria and Yemen, US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Saudi's atrocities in Yemen, and the comments made by some foreign figures on the future of ties with the Islamic Republic in post-sanctions era.

News in Vision features the sum up of the most notable events of May and June at a glance.

