Defense min. unveils new home-made electronic, telecommunication equipment

In a ceremony in Tehran at the Iran Electronics Industries (IEI), several new domestically-produced electronic, telecommunication and cyber equipment, which have been developed by Iranian experts were unveiled by the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami. Also in the ceremony advanced digital communication and soft-ware based production lines were inaugurated.

Brigadier General Hatami said at the ceremony that Iran enjoys a special position in the field of producing electronic, telecommunication and cyber security equipment in the region.

Hatami added that the new telecommunication and cyber capabilities will give an upper hand to the Iranian Armed Forces in the combat field against enemies’ electronic warfare and the new achivements can have great effect in changing the equation in the cyber warfare in Iran’s favor.

"By acquiring these new technologies, we will be able to have a multilayer secure communications network between land, air and sea units," he continued.

He further added the armed forces will be able to timely identify the threats and analyze enemies’ operational scenarios by using the new achievements.

The defense minister further expressed his appreciation to young Iranian experts and knowledge-based companies for cooperating with the armed forces and meeting their demands in the operational field.

