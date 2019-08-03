15th edition of 'Mehr Vision' addresses recent tensions in Persian Gulf

The cover story of the latest Mehr Vision is dedicated to the recent tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz region, triggered by a US spy drone trespassing into the Iranian airspace, which was consequently shot down by IRGC, then the illegal seizure of an Iran-operated oil tanker by Britain's Royal Marines on July 4 as it transited through international waters off Gibraltar, and Iran's seizure of a UK-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international maritime rules.

