Iran to mull over talks only if US returns to nuclear deal

Speaking to the German weekly news magazine on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister stressed that there is “no basis for talks” with US President Donald Trump, adding that the possibility for talks would arise only if US returned to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which Trump pulled US out back in May.

He went on to call on Europeans to turn against Donald Trump and compensate for the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

“The Europeans and other signatories must act to offset the impact of US sanctions,” Zarif said, adding that the litmus test are "oil and banks".

He called on the EU Member States to apply the "Blocking Statute" and to penalize companies if they withdrew from Iran due to US sanctions regime.

"Europeans have to decide whether they are willing to follow their words with action,” said Zarif.

He maintained that in the face of Europe’s “passivity” and if the balance of “give and take” in the nuclear agreement is upset, Iran would react accordingly.

Iran does not necessarily have to quit the nuclear agreement, Zarif said, adding that it is also possible to reduce the level of commitment to the deal. He said one option for Iran would be to increase the level of uranium enrichment.

He further stressed that Iran would continue its oil exports despite US threats, adding that if US wishes to choke off Iran’s oil revenues, it needs something more than threats, which would then mean a completely different situation.

MS