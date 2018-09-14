Tehran-Ankara coop. helps improving region’s security

The Iranian delegation headed by Nour Mohammad Torbatinejad and the Turkish delegation headed by Mustafa Şentop, the deputy speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey, met on Friday on the sideline of the 2nd World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development in Bali, Indonesia.

Şentop touched upon Tehran Trilateral Summit on Syria, saying that these meetings enormously help to tighten up security in the region. The presence of superpowers in the Middle East only results in insecurity, he said, adding that these insecurities first started in Iraq and now pervade in Syria.

An exemplar of this insecurity is the entering of 4 million Syrian and Iraqi refugees to Turkey, he stressed, adding these migrations disturb the balance of the region and countries.

Regional countries must work together to establish peace and stability while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their neighbors, he said.

For his part, Torbatinejad referred to the long history of ties between the two nations, adding that Iran and Turkey share many commonalities in various fields.

One of the ways to improve the level of business relations is to ditch dollar in trades, he stressed. “If this policy is implemented, Iran and Turkey can more easily expand their business relations.”

Describing terrorism as a deterrent to the sustainable development of countries and the region, he highlighted that the cooperation of Iran and Turkey in the fight against terrorism, especially in Syria, has shown that the two countries can handle regional issues.

World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development is a forum to gather parliamentarians around the world which is initiated by of the Republic of Indonesia. The Forum discusses matters related to sustainable development issues and efforts of parliaments around the world to address the issue. The 2nd World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development was held on 12-13 September 2018 in Bali, Indonesia.

