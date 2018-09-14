Iran, Armenia eye increased economic ties

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 2nd World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development in Indonesia between Nour Mohammad Torbatinejad and Mikayel Melkumyan, heads of Iranian and Armenian parliamentary delegations.

Referring to the history of relations between Iran and Armenia, the Iranian MP hoped that trading ties between the two countries would be expanded more than ever.

Vice-President of the National Assembly of Armenia, for his part, said that the two nations have a long history of relations and cultural commonalities. Referring to Tehran-Yerevan cooperation in energy sector, Melkumyan hoped that business ties between the two countries would increase in various fields including in industry and agriculture.

He also officially invited the Iranian Parliament Speaker and his delegation to visit Armenia, saying that this visit can have a significant effect on economic ties of the two nations.

World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development is a forum to gather parliamentarians around the world which is initiated by of the Republic of Indonesia. The Forum discusses matters related to sustainable development issues and efforts of parliaments around the world to address the issue. The 2nd World Parliamentary Forum on Sustainable Development was held on 12-13 September 2018 in Bali, Indonesia.

MAH/IRN83032943