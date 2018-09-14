‘Orange Days’ to vie at Zurich Film Festival

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region.”

Arash Lahooti is the director of documentary features 'Trucker and the Fox', 'Hero and the Cloak', and 'Pale Blue'. 'Orange Days' is his first narrative feature film.

TIFF describes ‘Orange Days’ as an “empowering fiction-feature debut from documentary director Arash Lahooti [which] stars Hadieh Tehrani as a tough-as-nails farm contractor proving she can compete, against unfair odds, with male competitors and lead her crew of female workers on northern Tehran’s largest orange harvest.”

Arash Lahooti’s 'Orange Days' showcases an inspiring performance from Hadieh Tehrani as a woman struggling to prove her worth in a man’s world, TIFF adds.

Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) is an annual film festival held since 2009 in Zurich, Switzerland. First held in October 2005, ZFF firmly established itself on the national and international festival scene within a very short period of time. The aim of the Zurich Film Festival is to offer larger audiences an insight into the work of young, emerging filmmakers from all over the world and to promote the exchange of ideas between established filmmakers, creative new talent and the public.

