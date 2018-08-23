‘Orange Days’ to premiere at 43rd TIFF

TIFF describes ‘Orange Days’ as an “empowering fiction-feature debut from documentary director Arash Lahooti [which] stars Hadieh Tehrani as a tough-as-nails farm contractor proving she can compete, against unfair odds, with male competitors and lead her crew of female workers on northern Tehran’s largest orange harvest.”

Arash Lahooti’s 'Orange Days' showcases an inspiring performance from Hadieh Tehrani as a woman struggling to prove her worth in a man’s world, TIFF adds.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region.”

Arash Lahooti is the director of documentary features 'Trucker and the Fox', 'Hero and the Cloak', and 'Pale Blue'. 'Orange Days' is his first narrative feature film.

Founded in 1976, the Toronto International Film Festival is considered as one of the largest and most prestigious events of its kind in the world. The festival describes itself as a “charitable cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film.”

The 43rd edition of the event will be held on 6-16 September 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

MS/4382390