‘Orange Days’ to vie at Calgary Filmfest.

Iranian fiction-feature ‘Orange Days’ will take part in the competition section of the 19th edition of Calgary International Film Festival in Canada to enjoy its second international screening, after premiering at the 43rd Toronto International Film Festival on 6-16 September.

‘Orange Days’ narrates the story of “Aban, an overworked contractor in her forties, is dead set on outbidding her male competitor Kazem to harvest, with her crew of seasonal female workers, the largest orange orchard in the region.”

TIFF describes ‘Orange Days’ as an “empowering fiction-feature debut from documentary director Arash Lahooti [which] stars Hadieh Tehrani as a tough-as-nails farm contractor proving she can compete, against unfair odds, with male competitors and lead her crew of female workers on northern Tehran’s largest orange harvest.”

The Calgary International Film Festival is a 12-day showcase of up to 200 multi-genre feature and short films from Canada and over 40 other countries. Calgary Film is now the largest film festival in Alberta and is the sixth largest in Canada, according to the event’s website.

The 19th edition of the festival will be held on September 19-30, 2018.

