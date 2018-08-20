Parliament’s national security commission discusses Iran’s lawsuit against US

Iran filed a lawsuit against the United States earlier in July in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) alleging that the Washington’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal and re-imposing the unilateral sanctions in May violated a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

A member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Morteza Saffari Natanzi told Mehr News Agency correspondent about the Yesterday morning session in the Iranian Parliament that the meeting was attended by the vice president for legal affairs Laya Joneydi as well as Foreign Ministry experts to discuss the lawsuit and other legal cases between Iran and the United States.

Saffari said that the details of some cases and how they had been pursued were discussed in the meeting, adding the most important case discussed was the recent lawsuit at the ICJ against the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the impact of the US move as well as the sanctions that have been re-imposed contrary to the provisions of the JCPOA and an existing Protocol between the two countries.

He noted that Iran's positions on this issue are worthy of consideration and the attendees were positive that Iran can win the case in The Hague.

In response to a question whether the case could lead to a compelling the United States to pay compensation to Iran, the lawmaker said “we have to wait and see what ruling will come out that will have both legal as well as political impacts.”

He also referred to seizing $ 2 billion worth of Iran’s assets by the United States, saying that the two files with respect to that are still going on.

Referring to the diversity of cases between Iran and the US, Saffari said "there are a lot of cases that our Ministry of Defense has brought up against the Americans, which have existed before the revolution and are still going on. There are also cases that the Americans have brought up against us and have called for compensation while some American have issued their rulings with regard to them and in contrast the Iranian courts have pursued the Iranian nationals’ complaints.”

He concluded that re-examining Iran’s membership in the CFT (combating the financing of terrorism ) was on the agenda of the meeting but they left it for another session in the near future.

